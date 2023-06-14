Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves meet Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +190 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Tigers are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit is 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +190 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 64 games with a total.

The Tigers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 12-21 9-21 18-16 22-29 5-8

