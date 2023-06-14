Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 54 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .351 this season.

The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

Detroit has scored 229 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Michael Lorenzen (2-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Pablo Lopez

