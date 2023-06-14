The Atlanta Braves (40-26) square off against the Detroit Tigers (27-37) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (6-2) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 31-year-old has put together a 3.75 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.

Lorenzen is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lorenzen is seeking his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 10 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up eight earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.4 walks per nine across 13 games.

He has seven quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Strider has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.