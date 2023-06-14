Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Zach McKinstry (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .249 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.3% of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (17.5%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 25 of 57 games (43.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.272
|AVG
|.227
|.381
|OBP
|.317
|.444
|SLG
|.341
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|6
|16/14
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
