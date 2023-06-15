The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.351 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .229.

In 60.0% of his 60 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 60 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 36.7% of his games this season (22 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .303 AVG .157 .359 OBP .202 .462 SLG .182 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/11 K/BB 29/6 6 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings