Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .221 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.
- Ibanez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .533 with two homers.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 45.9% of his games this season (17 of 37), with multiple hits five times (13.5%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Ibanez has driven in a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (29.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.188
|.269
|OBP
|.235
|.462
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
