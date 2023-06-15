On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

Arias has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this year (48.8%), including four multi-hit games (9.8%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In four games this season (9.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (17.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .157 AVG .254 .295 OBP .338 .216 SLG .476 3 XBH 6 0 HR 4 0 RBI 6 21/10 K/BB 23/8 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings