Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Gabriel Arias (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .211 with five doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Arias has recorded a hit in 20 of 41 games this year (48.8%), including four multi-hit games (9.8%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- In four games this season (9.8%), Arias has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (17.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.157
|AVG
|.254
|.295
|OBP
|.338
|.216
|SLG
|.476
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|4
|0
|RBI
|6
|21/10
|K/BB
|23/8
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-4) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
