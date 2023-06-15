Thursday's game between the San Diego Padres (33-34) and Cleveland Guardians (31-36) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on June 15.

The probable pitchers are Ryan Weathers (1-4) for the Padres and Logan Allen (3-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cleveland and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (253 total, 3.8 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Guardians Schedule