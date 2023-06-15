The San Diego Padres and Gary Sanchez will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan at PETCO Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 8-9 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 25 of 66 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 15-19 15-8 16-28 21-23 10-13

