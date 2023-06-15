Gary Sanchez and the San Diego Padres will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at PETCO Park on Thursday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 43 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .362 this season.

The Guardians rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 253 (3.8 per game).

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.81 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.269 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Astros W 10-9 Home Logan Allen Cristian Javier 6/10/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres - Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Aaron Civale Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.