When the San Diego Padres (33-34) and Cleveland Guardians (31-36) match up at PETCO Park on Thursday, June 15, Ryan Weathers will get the call for the Padres, while the Guardians will send Logan Allen to the hill. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Padres (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Guardians vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (1-4, 5.17 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.31 ERA)

Guardians vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Padres have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 10-11 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 2nd

