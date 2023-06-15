Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell has 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .242.

In 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven home a run in 27 games this season (44.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (19.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .231 AVG .255 .313 OBP .359 .342 SLG .449 9 XBH 11 2 HR 4 15 RBI 16 30/14 K/BB 21/17 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings