Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Padres - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on June 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell has 14 doubles, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .242.
- In 40 of 61 games this year (65.6%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven home a run in 27 games this season (44.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (19.7%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.231
|AVG
|.255
|.313
|OBP
|.359
|.342
|SLG
|.449
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|16
|30/14
|K/BB
|21/17
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers (1-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
