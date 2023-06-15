On Thursday, Josh Naylor (batting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .286 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 57th in slugging.

Naylor will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 in his last games.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this season (36 of 59), with more than one hit 18 times (30.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Naylor has driven in a run in 26 games this season (44.1%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .306 AVG .265 .347 OBP .315 .472 SLG .441 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 26 16/9 K/BB 20/7 2 SB 2

