On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .226.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (19 of 35), with at least two hits five times (14.3%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In seven games this season (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .254 AVG .196 .338 OBP .262 .390 SLG .250 6 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 16/8 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings