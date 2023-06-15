On Thursday, Nick Maton (.133 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .154 with six doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

In 35.5% of his 62 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has had an RBI in 15 games this season (24.2%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 20 of 62 games so far this season.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .116 AVG .191 .267 OBP .301 .186 SLG .393 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/16 K/BB 28/13 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings