Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .235 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Torkelson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 58.5% of his games this year (38 of 65), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (24.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 65), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 23 games this year (35.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.6%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .248 AVG .223 .365 OBP .282 .398 SLG .369 11 XBH 11 3 HR 4 14 RBI 16 29/19 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 1

