Thursday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and Detroit Tigers (27-39) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 15.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-1) for the Twins and Matthew Boyd (3-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-3-0 over their previous 10 matchups (four of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (36.2%) in those contests.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (241 total runs).

The Tigers have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule