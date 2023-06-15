Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Thursday at Target Field against Matthew Boyd, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 60 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .358 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 241 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Boyd (3-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

Boyd has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch

