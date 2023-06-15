Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 184 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .250.
- McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 25 games this year (42.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.227
|.375
|OBP
|.317
|.432
|SLG
|.341
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/14
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.12), 42nd in WHIP (1.236), and 25th in K/9 (9.5).
