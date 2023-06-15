Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 184 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .250.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 25 games this year (42.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .273 AVG .227 .375 OBP .317 .432 SLG .341 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/14 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings