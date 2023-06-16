The field is getting smaller at the Terra Wortmann Open, with Alexander Zverev getting ready for a quarterfinal versus Nicolas Jarry. Zverev's odds are the second-best among the field at +400 to win this tournament at OWL Arena.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Zverev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: OWL Arena

OWL Arena Location: Halle, Germany

Halle, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev's Next Match

Zverev will meet Jarry in the quarterfinals on Friday, June 23 at 6:00 AM ET, after getting past Denis Shapovalov in the last round 6-2, 6-4.

Zverev currently has odds of -275 to win his next contest against Jarry. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +1600

US Open odds to win: +1600

Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Zverev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zverev Stats

Zverev defeated No. 27-ranked Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the .

Zverev has not won any of his 12 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 20-12.

Zverev has played 26.3 games per match in his 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Over the past 12 months, Zverev has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 79.3% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.