Amed Rosario -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Padres.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .237.

In 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Rosario has driven in a run in 14 games this year (23.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 23 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .303 AVG .175 .359 OBP .216 .462 SLG .198 14 XBH 2 1 HR 0 11 RBI 6 27/11 K/BB 29/6 6 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings