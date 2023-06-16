Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Padres.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks while hitting .237.
- In 37 of 61 games this year (60.7%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 14 games this year (23.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.303
|AVG
|.175
|.359
|OBP
|.216
|.462
|SLG
|.198
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/11
|K/BB
|29/6
|6
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
