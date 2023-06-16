Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Friday, Cam Gallagher (hitting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Padres.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has three doubles and two walks while hitting .147.
- In 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), Gallagher has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (11.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 26 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 26 games so far this season.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.091
|AVG
|.190
|.118
|OBP
|.222
|.091
|SLG
|.262
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.09), 28th in WHIP (1.150), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
