Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eric Haase -- .161 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .222 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 51.0% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 13.7% of those games.
- He has homered in three games this season (5.9%), homering in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (19.6%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 11 games this season (21.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.256
|AVG
|.188
|.303
|OBP
|.258
|.402
|SLG
|.224
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|5
|24/6
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
