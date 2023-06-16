Friday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (32-36) at 9:40 PM ET (on June 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA).

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Guardians have won in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (261 total, 3.8 per game).

The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.84) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule