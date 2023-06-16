Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +125 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +125 8 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Guardians and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 13 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of its 67 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 16-19 15-8 17-28 21-23 11-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.