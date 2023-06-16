How to Watch the Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Guardians Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .365 this season.
- The Guardians rank 19th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 261 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Triston McKenzie heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs.
- McKenzie will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his two chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|J.P. France
|6/11/2023
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Brandon Bielak
|6/13/2023
|Padres
|L 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Joe Musgrove
|6/14/2023
|Padres
|L 5-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Wacha
|6/15/2023
|Padres
|W 8-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Weathers
|6/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Zac Gallen
|6/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Tommy Henry
|6/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Zach Davies
|6/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Luis Medina
|6/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Paul Blackburn
|6/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|JP Sears
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.