Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 44 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .365 this season.

The Guardians rank 19th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 261 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.278 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Triston McKenzie heads to the mound for the Guardians to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs.

McKenzie will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his two chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Triston McKenzie J.P. France 6/11/2023 Astros W 5-0 Home Shane Bieber Brandon Bielak 6/13/2023 Padres L 6-3 Away Tanner Bibee Joe Musgrove 6/14/2023 Padres L 5-0 Away Aaron Civale Michael Wacha 6/15/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Logan Allen Ryan Weathers 6/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Triston McKenzie Zac Gallen 6/17/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Shane Bieber Tommy Henry 6/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Bibee Zach Davies 6/20/2023 Athletics - Home Aaron Civale Luis Medina 6/21/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Allen Paul Blackburn 6/22/2023 Athletics - Home Triston McKenzie JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.