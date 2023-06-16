Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Jose Ramirez and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.353/.494 so far this season.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 15 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 1 at Padres Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 9 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 34 walks and 21 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.336/.342 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 10 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (7-2) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2 at Pirates May. 19 3.2 8 8 5 2 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Triston McKenzie's player props with BetMGM.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 72 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 27 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .310/.395/.591 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 2-for-3 2 0 1 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 3-for-5 2 0 1 6 1

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .283/.355/.486 on the year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 3-for-5 3 0 0 4 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 10 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.