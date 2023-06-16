Josh Naylor -- hitting .439 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Padres.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .288.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Naylor enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400.

Naylor has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 60 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has driven home a run in 27 games this year (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .306 AVG .271 .347 OBP .319 .472 SLG .439 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 22 RBI 28 16/9 K/BB 20/7 2 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings