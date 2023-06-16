Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .227 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with more than one hit five times (13.9%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 36 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.200
|.338
|OBP
|.262
|.390
|SLG
|.250
|6
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|16/8
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
