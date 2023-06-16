On Friday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .387 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .227 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 55.6% of his games this year (20 of 36), with more than one hit five times (13.9%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 36 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .200 .338 OBP .262 .390 SLG .250 6 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 16/8 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings