Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .177 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 7.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino has had an RBI in seven games this year (17.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 41 games (22.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.169
|AVG
|.185
|.246
|OBP
|.293
|.288
|SLG
|.323
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|8
|30/6
|K/BB
|31/9
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 80 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (7-2) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.09), 29th in WHIP (1.150), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.