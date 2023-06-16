Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .177 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Zunino has picked up a hit in 15 of 41 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

In 7.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Zunino has had an RBI in seven games this year (17.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 41 games (22.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .169 AVG .185 .246 OBP .293 .288 SLG .323 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 3 RBI 8 30/6 K/BB 31/9 0 SB 0

