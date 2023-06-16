The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks while batting .232.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this year (39 of 66), with multiple hits 10 times (15.2%).

In 66 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .200 AVG .258 .264 OBP .341 .260 SLG .325 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 27/14 2 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings