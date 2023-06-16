Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks while batting .232.
- Straw has gotten at least one hit in 59.1% of his games this year (39 of 66), with multiple hits 10 times (15.2%).
- In 66 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Straw has driven in a run in nine games this year (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (22 of 66), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.258
|.264
|OBP
|.341
|.260
|SLG
|.325
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|24/9
|K/BB
|27/14
|2
|SB
|8
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (7-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 84 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.