Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 16 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks while hitting .253.
- In 45 of 68 games this year (66.2%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.9%).
- In 68 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), with two or more RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 51.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.256
|AVG
|.250
|.376
|OBP
|.297
|.360
|SLG
|.326
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|22/23
|K/BB
|16/11
|5
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (80 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (7-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 16th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.