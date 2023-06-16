The Minnesota Twins (35-34) will rely on Carlos Correa when they host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at Target Field on Friday, June 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +200 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Twins have gone 2-2 (50%).

Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 22 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Zack Short 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

