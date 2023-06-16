Oddsmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 59 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.324/.387 on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has put up 44 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.338/.376 so far this season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (7-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1 at Astros May. 30 4.0 4 5 5 6 3 vs. Giants May. 24 5.0 6 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 19 6.0 7 3 2 9 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Correa Stats

Correa has 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a .219/.304/.424 slash line so far this year.

Correa will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 1-for-3 1 0 2 3 vs. Brewers Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has collected 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .215/.319/.435 slash line on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

