Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Twins on June 16, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 59 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .238/.324/.387 on the season.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|3-for-6
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Zach McKinstry Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
McKinstry Stats
- Zach McKinstry has put up 44 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .243/.338/.376 so far this season.
McKinstry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 15
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (7-3) will make his 14th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Ryan will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Astros
|May. 30
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|6
|3
|vs. Giants
|May. 24
|5.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 19
|6.0
|7
|3
|2
|9
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joey Wentz's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 49 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a .219/.304/.424 slash line so far this year.
- Correa will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has collected 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .215/.319/.435 slash line on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.