Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .233 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 14 games this year (22.6%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year (23 of 62), with two or more runs five times (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.303
|AVG
|.169
|.359
|OBP
|.210
|.462
|SLG
|.192
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/11
|K/BB
|30/6
|6
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 81 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Henry (3-1) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.