Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this season (17 of 39), with more than one hit five times (12.8%).
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Ibanez has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (30.8%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.170
|.269
|OBP
|.241
|.462
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- De Leon starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- The 30-year-old righty has 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has a 3.86 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .255 against him.
