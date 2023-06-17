Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.222 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .143 with three doubles and two walks.
- Gallagher has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 27 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (14.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (11.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|15
|.091
|AVG
|.182
|.118
|OBP
|.213
|.091
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|9/1
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the lefty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
