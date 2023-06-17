Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-37) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 17.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86 ERA).

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.

This season Cleveland has won 18 of its 34 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 262 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Guardians Schedule