Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (42-28) and Cleveland Guardians (32-37) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on June 17.
The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (5-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Tommy Henry (3-1, 4.86 ERA).
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Guardians vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 18, or 52.9%, of those games.
- This season Cleveland has won 18 of its 34 games, or 52.9%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 262 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Astros
|W 5-0
|Shane Bieber vs Brandon Bielak
|June 13
|@ Padres
|L 6-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Joe Musgrove
|June 14
|@ Padres
|L 5-0
|Aaron Civale vs Michael Wacha
|June 15
|@ Padres
|W 8-6
|Logan Allen vs Ryan Weathers
|June 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Zac Gallen
|June 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Tommy Henry
|June 18
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Zach Davies
|June 20
|Athletics
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Luis Medina
|June 21
|Athletics
|-
|Logan Allen vs Paul Blackburn
|June 22
|Athletics
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs JP Sears
|June 23
|Brewers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Wade Miley
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.