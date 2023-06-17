Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Saturday at Chase Field against Tommy Henry, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run total has been set for this game.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have an 18-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 52.9% of those games).

Cleveland has an 18-16 record (winning 52.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by bookmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-39-3).

The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-17 16-20 15-8 17-29 21-24 11-13

