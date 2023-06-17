Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has seven doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .268.
- Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in five games this season (17.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.400
|AVG
|.128
|.423
|OBP
|.208
|.600
|SLG
|.319
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- De Leon will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- In his 10 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .255 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
