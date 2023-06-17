Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .227 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.200
|.338
|OBP
|.262
|.390
|SLG
|.250
|6
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|16/8
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- De Leon will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .255 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
