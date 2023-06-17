Myles Straw -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on June 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 10 doubles, two triples and 23 walks while hitting .233.

Straw has gotten a hit in 40 of 67 games this season (59.7%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.9%).

In 67 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In nine games this season (13.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 22 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in five games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .200 AVG .260 .264 OBP .341 .260 SLG .325 5 XBH 7 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 24/9 K/BB 27/14 2 SB 8

