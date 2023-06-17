Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.389) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.
- Torkelson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 40 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 10.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.248
|AVG
|.230
|.365
|OBP
|.285
|.398
|SLG
|.381
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|18
|29/19
|K/BB
|36/11
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.61 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- De Leon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 10 appearances in relief this season.
- In his 10 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .255 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.