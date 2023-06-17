On Saturday, Steven Kwan (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks.

Kwan has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 69 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

Kwan has an RBI in 14 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .256 AVG .250 .376 OBP .296 .360 SLG .324 10 XBH 9 1 HR 1 6 RBI 15 22/23 K/BB 17/11 5 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings