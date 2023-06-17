Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Steven Kwan (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 walks.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 69 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Kwan has an RBI in 14 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 50.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.256
|AVG
|.250
|.376
|OBP
|.296
|.360
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|15
|22/23
|K/BB
|17/11
|5
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (81 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (3-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
