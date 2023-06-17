On Saturday, June 17, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (35-35) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (29-39) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +195 odds to win. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Jose De Leon - MIN (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 26 (63.4%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Twins have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have come away with 23 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 4-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +195 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

