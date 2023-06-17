Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, Zach McKinstry (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is batting .243 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- In 36 of 61 games this season (59.0%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 26 games this season (42.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.273
|AVG
|.216
|.375
|OBP
|.300
|.432
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/14
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 70 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- De Leon makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 30-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has a 3.86 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .255 against him.
