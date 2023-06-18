Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .244 with 11 doubles, four triples, a home run and 17 walks.
- Rosario has had a hit in 38 of 63 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (20.6%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.5% of his games this season (23 of 63), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.303
|AVG
|.193
|.359
|OBP
|.231
|.462
|SLG
|.215
|14
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|27/11
|K/BB
|30/6
|6
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .286 to opposing batters.
