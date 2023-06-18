Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Diamondbacks - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Explore More About This Game
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .138 with three doubles and two walks.
- Gallagher has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (10.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.091
|AVG
|.170
|.118
|OBP
|.200
|.091
|SLG
|.234
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|9/1
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (82 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.46, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
