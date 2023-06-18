Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Louie Varland TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .221 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has reached base via a hit in 27 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.7%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 18.9% of his games this year, Haase has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 53 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .256 AVG .189 .303 OBP .255 .402 SLG .222 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 12 RBI 5 24/6 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings