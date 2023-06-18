The Atlanta Dream (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning streak at the Indiana Fever (4-6) on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSO

Fever vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 84 Fever 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Fever vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has seven wins in games against the spread this year.

There have been five Indiana's games (out of ) that hit the over this year.

Fever Performance Insights

This season, the Fever are putting up 81.7 points per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and surrendering 83 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

Indiana is dominating in terms of rebounding, as it ranks third-best in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.5 per contest).

Although the Fever are forcing 10.9 turnovers per game (worst in WNBA), they rank third-best in the league by averaging just 12.5 turnovers per game.

In terms of threes, the Fever are coming up short, as they rank second-worst in the league in treys made (6.5 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31.9%).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Fever in terms of three-pointers allowed, as they are ceding 7.9 treys per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 35.9% three-point percentage to opposing teams (third-worst).

Indiana has taken 70.9% two-pointers and 29.1% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 79.1% are two-pointers and 20.9% are threes.

